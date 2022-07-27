Staggering NHS waiting times in Shropshire up 411 per cent in a decade

Telford A & E

New analysis published by Labour councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader, has revealed that waiting lists at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust are more than four times higher than they were 10 years ago.

While 949 patients were reportedly waiting for care in May of 2012, this figure has risen dramatically to 4,849 patients in May this year.

Across the UK, more people than ever are stuck on NHS waiting lists – a total of 6.6 million – while the NHS is currently grappling with its worst staffing crisis.

Commenting on the findings, Councillor Overton said: “Waiting lists in Telford and Wrekin are soaring, and that means, at best, patients are left in pain and in fear for far longer than they should be, and sadly it also means that more and more people are dying whilst waiting for care.

“Even the Conservative leadership candidates admit that 12 years of Tory rule has left the NHS in crisis, but instead of solving the problem they are fighting like rats in a sack."

Councillor Overton added: "This is backlog Britain, and the truth is the longer the Conservatives are in power the longer patients will wait for care.

“The next Labour government will have to rescue the NHS from the dire state it has been left in by the Conservatives – but we have a plan.

"Labour will ensure that our health service has the staff, equipment and modern technology to provide the care we need.”

Neighbouring NHS trusts have also seen a rise in patients stuck on hospital waiting lists.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has seen a rise of 160.8 per cent in their waiting lists, from 5,397 patients in May 2012 to 14,076 in May 2022.