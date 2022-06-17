Hundreds declare interest in paramedic jobs amid ambulance recruitment drive

Becky Godfrey (senior operations manager at Shrewsbury Ambulance Hub), with Kyle Matty

The service said that 250 people joined trust staff at Shrewsbury Town Football Club for a highly successful Career’s Event this week.

On Saturday the service's official Instagram account will concentrate on recruitment with hints and tips as well as answering questions.

At the event in Shrewsbury members of the recruitment team, operational staff, tutors from the Education & Training Department and community first responders were all in attendance, providing visitors with the chance to talk to current student paramedics about what the role is like, try CPR, practice elements of the fitness test and ask any questions they had.

Recruitment manager Louise Jones said: “It was fantastic to see so many people come along to Shrewsbury Town and show an interest in joining the ambulance service.

“We’re now really looking forward to our next event at Himley and having the opportunity to talk to lots more people who are interested in starting a career with us.

A second event will take place on June 26 as part of Armed Forces Day at Himley Hall, Dudley.

The trust will have a stall at the event.

West Midlands Ambulance student paramedic programme provides a 42-month vocationally based programme.

Students will receive a minimum salary of £18,661 per annum. On completion of the programme students will obtain a Level 6 Degree apprenticeship qualification and guaranteed employment as a paramedic with a minimum salary of £25,655 rising to £34,172 per annum plus unsocial hours pay enhancements.