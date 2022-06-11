Kind-hearted Shrewsbury boy facing cancer walks 10,000 steps a day for charity

Sam Gentle Simpson, left, and his brother Noah, who are raising money for charity by walking

Sam Gentle Simpson, from Shrewsbury, who has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, is completing 10,000 steps a day to raise money.

The seven-year-old attends Greenfields Primary School and is doing the challenge with his older brother, Noah, aged 12.

The two brothers will donate the money they raise to charities that have helped Sam.

This is the second time Sam and Noah have completed the 10,000 step challenge. In March 2021, the pair raised £737.50 doing the same thing.

Six weeks later, on May 17, 2021, Sam was diagnosed.

Since then, Sam has undergone six months of intense chemotherapy. He has lost his hair, had multiple hospital stays and needed a wheelchair to get around.

He has received care from the oncology department at Telford Princess Royal Hospital and from Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Chris Evans, Sam's stepfather, said he is incredibly proud of how he has coped with the illness, saying he has shown 'remarkable resilience'.

He said: "He has been our inspiration and our hope, the way he has coped with it.

"He has shown such remarkable resilience. He has not questioned why it is him that is ill.

"He has had to get through so much with losing his hair and the constant hospital treatment.

"He has been an absolute trooper and has given us all the strength to get through it."

Sam Gentle Simpson, left, and his brother Noah, who are raising money for charity by walking

Initially, Sam's family were unsure if he would respond to the treatment.

Chris added: "The news turned our world upside down.

"You get a phone call and our lives changed in the space of a second.

"You have dark days and tough times.

"Sam was in hospital over Christmas and there have been times when he has been really poorly.

"At the moment he is in a good place and we have been very grateful he is responding to the treatment.

Sam's illness has also been challenging for his brother.

Chris said: "When Sam was first moved to the hospital, it was the first time he and his brother had been separated, which was a strange feeling for them both.

"Noah is at an age where he has an understanding of it as well. We are so proud of both of them."