Ken Skates outlines steps to improve health services in north Wales

Ken Skates

Clwyd South Member of the Senedd Ken Skates called on Health Minister Eluned Morgan to commission independent assessments of the short-term impact and future benefits of splitting Betsi Cadwaladr, which is Wales’ largest health board.

He also called for the creation of a People’s Panel in the north to scrutinise and shape the future of the NHS in the region and repeated his belief that the new Citizens Voice Body, which will represent the voices and opinions of the people of Wales on health and social care matters, should be based in the north.

Welsh Labour's Mr Skates was speaking in a Senedd debate on Wednesday, in which the Conservatives called for Betsi Cadwalladr health board, which includes Wrexham Maelor Hospital, to be put back into special measures.

He said: “There is no doubt that health provision is the single biggest issue of concern to people in north Wales right now, and by some distance. And, whilst the vast majority of people in the region would doubtlessly applaud the phenomenal and tireless efforts of the healthcare workforce, there is considerable concern over service provision and outcomes.

“The Conservative motion sees a different set of special measures as the answer to the health board's failings. The Plaid amendment offers reorganisation as the answer.

“I’ve considered both really, really carefully, and I do feel that both are worthy of further investigation and also an open-minded response. But I can also appreciate the likely response to both, that now is not the right time to reorganise and that we have an established process for placing specific services and entire boards into special measures.”

He said there should be a review of whether the special measures process is a means of delivering improvement and also an independent assessment of the real and likely short-term impacts of reorganisation on service outcomes.

"Let's improve communications and transparency, establish an easy accessible online data dashboard for the seven health board areas so that the public can see how their services compare to other parts of Wales in terms of outcomes.