'Unprofitable' charity cafe at Telford hospital to close

The Friends of the Princess Royal Hospital said the impact of the Covid pandemic meant that the shop, which it has run at the reception area in the hospital, is no longer profitable.
The group has issued a notice confirming the closure will come into force from Friday, May 27.
A notice from the group said: “ The Covid pandemic and its ongoing restrictions have meant a real reduction in the number of customers using the shop.
“This has resulted in the company becoming unprofitable, so it is with great regret that we wish to advise everyone that the coffee shop will close permanently at end of trading on Friday, 27 May 2022.
“The Friends’ Charity will remain in operation and hopes to continue providing equipment for the hospital as we have done for many years.”
Other public notices:
Shropshire Council will be asked to consider plans for the expansion of a chicken farm. The proposal from David Grocott centres on building three new poultry units at Meadowland, Sleap, Harmer Hill. The plans also include air scrubber units, control rooms, feed blending rooms, feed bins, hardstandings, dirty water tanks and a drainage attenuation pond, together with retrofitting an air scrubber unit to an existing poultry shed.
Another application asks for permission for alterations and extensions to The Bridges pub, Ratlinghope. The plans include changes to the inside and outside of the main pub building, as well as to its south extension. An application outlines proposals for the reconstruction of a former building on the north of the sire, which would create six letting rooms. There would also be new covered seating space and creation of extra room for the kitchen.
Shropshire Council says a road will be closed for a day for for work by telecoms staff. Upper Road in Shrewsbury will be closed for a day on May 29. At the same time the one way order will be rescinded for resident access. The closure will allow workers to locate and excavate a blockage. An alternative route via Meole Crescent will be available.
A major county road will be closed for an evening to carry out repair work. The A49 at Prees Heath will be closed from 8pm on Friday, May 27, to 6am on Saturday, May 28. Shropshire Council said that the one-night road closure will allow workers to carry out carriageway repairs. An alternative route will be in place via the A49, A53 and the A41.
Shropshire Council will be asked to approve plans to expand the number of holiday lodges at Billingsley Park Lodges, Billingsley, Bridgnorth. Council planning officers are being asked to allow change of use of the land for six holiday lodges and four holiday pods. The plan includes proposals for a mini sewage treatment plant.