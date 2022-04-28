School students raise thousands for cancer charity

Helen Knight from Lingen Davies, with Aaron Dhanoa and students from the school.

Students from the Enterprise Course at Thomas Telford organised various events, such as selling biscuits, asking local businesses to support their raffle, and holding a festive fair.

They also held a cancer awareness event after working alongside fundraisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which supports and enhances cancer services for those throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said it was a pleasure working with the youngsters and their teacher and mentor Aaron Dhanoa.

She said: “I am delighted to have had this opportunity of working with the students, they’re an inspiring group and showed a keen interest in the work of Lingen Davies.