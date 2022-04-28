Notification Settings

School students raise thousands for cancer charity

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordHealthPublished:

Entrepreneurial youngsters have raised more than £2,000 for cancer patients after being inspired to act for others.

Helen Knight from Lingen Davies, with Aaron Dhanoa and students from the school.
Students from the Enterprise Course at Thomas Telford organised various events, such as selling biscuits, asking local businesses to support their raffle, and holding a festive fair.

They also held a cancer awareness event after working alongside fundraisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which supports and enhances cancer services for those throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said it was a pleasure working with the youngsters and their teacher and mentor Aaron Dhanoa.

She said: “I am delighted to have had this opportunity of working with the students, they’re an inspiring group and showed a keen interest in the work of Lingen Davies.

“Under the leadership of Mr Dhanoa, they organised a Christmas fair and have now donated £2,000 to us – all of which will go towards supporting cancer patients in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and our cancer awareness work in the wider community."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

