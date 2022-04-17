Notification Settings

Golden daffodil fields to raise money for charity

By Sue SmithShrewsburyHealthPublished:

A host of golden daffodils really does await visitors to the Gatten Valley, near Habberley, where seven years ago a local landowner planted a staggering 170,000 bulbs in a field.

People are being invited to experience the golden field of 170,000 daffodils and raise money for Marie Curie
Now the flowers are blooming lovely and people are being urged to visit the field near Habberley, Pontesbury, to catch a view of the breathtaking and fabulous display of colour.

Jane Hulton-Harrop who had the idea for the initial planting is welcoming visitors to go along and enjoy the spectacle of spring flowers.

During their visit people can also make donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Jane has even supplied yellow labels and a pen for people to write their own personal message for someone special and these are then tied to a fence by the field.

During the seven years so far more than £5,000 has been raised for the Marie Curie charity which provides care and support for people living with terminal illness and their families across the UK.

Although Jane did not promote the Daffodil Field during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, last year donations still totalled £1,315.

Jane said: "We are hoping to do even better this year.

"It is a privilege to live in such a beautiful valley and we are delighted that we can share our field of daffodils with the many visitors who have given generously to Marie Curie.

"I was a collector for Marie Curie and then had this idea to get bulbs planted.

"The blooms have just come out and should be glorious for at least the next couple of weeks.

"I never thought the field would become so popular and I am really pleased that it is such a great show of bright yellow daffodils.

"What has surprised me is that people also say that they feel it is a very private place.

"People can visit at any time of the day and there is a car park and a stream which the children seem to enjoy.

"This year we have a QR code through which people can make donations direct to the justgiving page.

"People can also make donations at the Daffodil Field, which is easily found through the SY5 0SJ postcode or What3Words someone.people.instincts address, or via the justgiving.com/daffodilfield website."

By Sue Smith

Reporter

