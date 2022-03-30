Ockenden Report: 'Words will not be enough' say Shropshire Maternity Scandal victims

An emotional Kayleigh Griffiths

Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, whose daughter Pippa died in 2016 from a Group B Strep infection, have insisted "words will not be enough" from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust, and that action must be taken to improve maternity care.

It comes after the Ockenden Report, prepared by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, today revealed that at least 201 babies and nine mothers could have been saved if they had received better care.

Kayleigh said: "Just for me, the sight of the report and how thick it is, and how comprehensive it is, I think we want to thank Donna, and her team, and all the families for coming forward.

"It's so important that the learning is taken.

"This is 200-odd pages of harmed families. That's a disgrace that they haven't learned when we've told them what the issues were.

"So it's really important, and it's really important that maternity services up and down the country read this and listen to what families have gone through and the impact that's had on people's lives.

"Donna's set out very clearly what action needs to be taken to address this."

Asked on how proud she must feel to have come this far, Kayleigh added: "It's really difficult to comprehend."

Colin said: "It's bittersweet. It's an accomplishment, but it didn't need to happen.

"It shouldn't have happened in the first place."

"We visited Pippa this morning before we came, and we said 'this is what we've done for her'", added Kayleigh.

"It's just heartbreaking. There's so many stories, so many families here today."

Colin said: "Everyone's come together for this result."

"Last night, I couldn't sleep," added Kayleigh. "My anxiety was through the roof. I've suffered from PTSD. We've had to fight all the way along in this, so to finally be heard by Donna is a great achievement for all families.

"But I don't think we've been heard by the trust yet.

"That's the really important thing we need from this - that the trust need to recognise that words aren't going to be enough.

"Once we stop getting stories (which we've had) right up until today of poor care in SaTH, we're not going to be settled that any improvements have been made."

Reacting to the number of families involved in the scandal, she said: "There's so many avoidable deaths that they could have learned from."