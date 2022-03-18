Patients with minor injuries could be treated by pharmacists in Shropshire

File photo dated 16/11/09 of drugs in a pharmacy, as antibiotic resistance in children's E.coli is high against many commonly prescribed antibiotics and could make them ineffective, scientists have warned..

A national service to improve access to more complex GP appointments, has been taken up by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group.

The NHS GP referral to Community Pharmacist Consultation Service has been introduced to the county to, the commissioning group says, improve access to appointments and provide more convenient treatment closer to patients’ homes.

Shropshire's healthcare commissioners are now rolling out the service where patients with minor illnesses, such as skin rashes, aches and pains, will be offered a same-day appointment with a local Community Pharmacist in the first instance.

All referrals to the service will be managed by a receptionist within the practice, specifically trained to refer patients to the best healthcare professional for their needs. Brief details of the patient’s minor illness symptoms will be taken and, if the patient agrees, a referral will be sent to their pharmacy of choice.

Patients will then be telephoned by the Community Pharmacist within an agreed time to discuss symptoms and advise upon treatment options.

Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG, said that, should a patient need to be escalated or referred to an alternative service following consultation, this can be quickly and easily arranged by the pharmacy.

“The Community Pharmacist Consultation Service will be of huge benefit to many of our patients as it will help to free up GP appointments for patients with more complex health needs.

“Pharmacists are a valuable member of the primary care team in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, alongside our GPs, practice nurses and physiotherapists, and this service will help to utilise their skills even more.

“They are highly trained and skilled clinicians, experienced in treating common illnesses and complaints and can provide free, confidential, expert advice. Many pharmacies can also prescribe medication and are often open at evenings and weekends.