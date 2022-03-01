Hospital chief's marathon charity challenge to raise money for new treatments

Stacey Keegan is training for the London Marathon

Stacey Keegan, Interim Chief Executive Officer at the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, will be running for its fund – the RJAH Charity.

A nurse by background who joined the hospital in 2019, Stacey is already in training for the 26-mile event set to take place on October 2.

"I started running initially to improve my physical health and soon realised the benefits to my mental health," said Stacey.

"Running gives me the head-space and downtime I need.

"I think it’s incredibly important that we all find a hobby or activity which gives us that time to de-stress.

"This is my first ever full marathon after taking part in my first half-marathon last October, which I really enjoyed."

Runners who pledge their support to the RJAH Charity must commit to raise at least £1,500 which will support research and develop new treatments, provide state of the art equipment and facilities, and provide extra comfort.

“As well as training, I have some ideas for fundraising events that I could organise, including a pub quiz," Stacey added.

“I’m incredibly proud to do my bit to raise money for the RJAH Charity – I know that all our staff provide an excellent service to patients and money raised will only enhance this experience for both patients and staff.”

Stacey will join 26 others in Team RJAH – fellow members of staff and members of the local community.

Charity Director Victoria Sugden said: “The London Marathon is the biggest fundraiser on the calendar and all runners play a massive part in enabling us to provide the best possible support to patients and staff at RJAH.

“We are delighted that Stacey will be taking part in the event and raising money for the RJAH Charity.”