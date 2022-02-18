Charlies stores raise more than £130,000 for air ambulance charities

Charlies Stores managing director Rebecca Lloyd with cheque for the Welsh Air Ambulance charity

It comes after a total of £24,615 was raised in 2021, taking the total amount donated by staff and customers up to £131,252.

Now, 2021's funds will be split between Wales Air Ambulance, which will receive £18,540, and Midlands Air Ambulance, which will receive £6,075.

An annual festive tradition for Charlies - which has stores in Wales and Shrewsbury - is to donate £2 from the sale of every real Christmas tree to charity.

Rebecca Lloyd, Charlies Stores managing director, said: “In these difficult times we’ve been blown away by the generosity of our customers and staff.

"More than ever it felt important for us to play a part in creating meaningful festive experiences for our customers.

"Nothing makes us happier than seeing photos of our customers enjoying what we’ve created in our stores.

"And the fact that this also helped us to raise such a large sum of money for the Air Ambulance makes it even more rewarding.

"We’re so grateful for the continued support and we’d like to thank everyone who visited us and donated the much-needed funds."

Wales Air Ambulance was launched on St David's Day in 2001 and has grown to be the UK's largest air ambulance operation with four bases in Welshpool, Caernarfon, Llanelli and Cardiff.

To continue to run its service day and night, the Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £8 million pounds every year.

Mark Stevens, fundraising manager at Wales Air Ambulance, said: “We are so grateful to Charlies Stores for their support, the staff have gone above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference.

"Taking the opportunity to support our charity really shows the family and community values that Charlies live by.

"Wales Air Ambulance does not receive government funding and is solely funded by the people of Wales.

"Each mission costs around £2,500 so this incredible amount raised will go a long way to saving lives in the community.