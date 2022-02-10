GP surgery set to expand

Councillors voted to approve the plans for the surgery expansion

Albrighton Medical Practice is to undergo a major refurbishment project which will see a first-floor extension added and the layout of the building adjusted to add an extra three consulting rooms.

The car park will also be reconfigured to create three additional spaces, but concerns were raised by the parish council that this was not enough due to existing parking problems on Shaw Lane.

The Albrighton Neighbourhood Plan, produced in 2013, identifies a need for a new medical practice on a different site to alleviate the problem – but the surgery cannot be forced to relocate.

Speaking at the meeting, Albrighton councillor Nigel Lumby said: “This is my doctors. This is a great doctors surgery and it’s going to benefit the residents if it goes ahead.”

However he said parking along Shaw Lane – particularly at school drop off and pick up times – was already causing significant problems.

Councillor Lumby suggested urging the surgery to make contact with the local Scouts, to enquire about using the nearby Scout Hut car park for overflow parking.

Members of the committee said they were sympathetic about the parking situation but could not justify refusing the plans.

Councillor Richard Marshall said: “As local members I don’t think any of us could go home tonight and look ourselves in the mirror if we refused permission on an extension on a GP surgery.

“One of the things we all hear constantly is that we haven’t got enough space at GP surgeries.”

Councillor Nick Hignett added: “The last few years have shown us we are desperate for any GP surgery we can keep.”

Members voted unanimously to grant permission.

A report by planning officers to the committee said: “The proposed extension, which includes additional parking spaces, will provide an enhanced facility within the existing medical practice, wholly in line with planning policy which seeks to protect and enhance existing facilities and services which includes health care services.”