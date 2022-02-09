Health workers skills project to be launched by colleges

The project is aimed at helping retain and attract more health workers to the profession

The scheme is being run by a partnership of Telford College, Shrewsbury Colleges Group, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College, and SBC Training.

It will involve a range of training programmes for those beginning, up to degree level.

The project has received Strategic Development Fund cash from the government, allowing it to be set up across the Marches region.

In a statement, the partnership said they were intent on helping to retain staff with the NHS and social care workforce both put under considerable strain by the pandemic.

They said: "The work done by NHS and social care staff in the fight against Covid-19 has earned great praise – but also put services under tremendous strain.

"The partners say they are committed to working together to ease the burden by launching a series of initiatives over the course of the next 18 months which are designed to help recruit and retain staff."

Victoria Rankin, executive lead for people at Shropshire Telford & Wrekin ICS, said: “Everyone knows that the NHS is under significant pressure right now – we believe that this partnership project could make a real difference at a time when it is most needed.

“We want to be ambitious and use this pilot to test out the new ways of working and take the opportunity to invest in enhanced training which is designed to support NHS teams who are under considerable strain.

“We want to take advantage of technology-led learning, including virtual and augmented reality, fast-track more staff into the sector, and upskill others.”

The project will include a range of training programmes from entry level all the way up to degree-level, beginning with basic knowledge and skills for everyday situations, and covering areas such as digital literacy, safety and environmental regulations, good practice, infection prevention and control, and safeguarding issues.

The initiatives will be using cutting-edge technology to help train local people – while at the same time helping to raise awareness of career possibilities currently available in the health and social care sector.

The partnership said it is hoped that the programme will also help existing health and social care professionals to diversify, or build on their existing skills.