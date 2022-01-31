Pharmacist is named health hero at Oswestry's Orthopaedic Hospital

\Pictures from left are Stacey Keegan, Interim Chief Executive; Imran Hanif, Chief Pharmacist and Innovation Hub Lead; Caroline Stephen, Senior Pharmacist.

Caroline Stephen was praised for her attention to detail and commitment to patient wellness by staff from the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries unit at the Oswestry hospital.

The unit relies on the accuracy and knowledge of the pharmacy department to support the treatment of patients, something Caroline has been recognised for.

Dr Snezhana Kostova, Specialist Doctor on the unit, said: “Caroline pays close attention to her work and is able to examine a problem and quickly identify a potential solution. From this, she is able to make recommendations to the MCSI team.

“Her hardworking attitude and accuracy have been a fantastic addition to the Pharmacy department, spinal injuries, and the Trust.”

Her nomination was seconded by Imran Hanif, Chief Pharmacist and Innovation Hub Lead at the hospital, who said: “Caroline is fully deserving of this award as she always goes above and beyond for her colleagues and patients.”

The monthly award is presented to unsung heroes from across the hospital who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Caroline said: “‘I was absolutely delighted to have been nominated as a Health Hero and to win the award

“It came as a complete surprise, and I felt overwhelmed at first. However, working with a great team of people and appreciative patients makes my job a very enjoyable one’.

She was presented her award, consisting of a keepsake certificate, special badge and box of chocolates donated by the League of Friends, by Stacey Keegan, Interim Chief Executive.

Stacey said: “This is a great example of how services working together deliver outstanding patient care. Teamwork is so important to us, not only within departments and wards, but throughout the hospital.