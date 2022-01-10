Eight-year-old from Telford on the run to help Shropshire's Severn Hospice

Eight year old Jimmy Thomas from Telford is running a mile a day throughout January 2022 to raise money for Severn Hospice

Jimmy Thomas, from Aqueduct in Telford, is running a mile a day throughout January as he attempts to raise money for the Severn Hospice.

Jimmy's family has supported the hospice with fundraising since it looked after his granddad – who he is named after – in 2013.

It has also cared for other members of the family and at the last count they have raised more than £25,000 for the organisation.

Jimmy's father, 38-year-old John Thomas, said it was the youngster's idea to take on the challenge, without any prompting.

He said: "It just came out of the blue over Christmas and he said 'I want to raise some money for the hospice'. We asked him what he wanted to do and he said he would run.

"We talked about it and he decided he would do a mile a day for the month.

"It was all his own idea. He was sat watching the telly and just said I want to raise money for the hospice, just like that. We are super proud of him and he is one of those lads that if he says he will do it then he will do it.

"He got home from school the other night and it was pouring down with rain and my wife Beth said 'come on' and he just got changed and got straight on with it."

Mr Thomas also paid tribute to the work of the hospice, describing it as a "special place" when people need the support.

He said: "You know why you are there but it does not have that feel about it. They made us all so welcome, they provided accommodation, help. From the cleaners right to the consultants it is just a happy friendly place.

"They are special people that do a special job."

Matthew Dix-Williams, area fundraiser for Severn Hospice said everyone was cheering Jimmy on for his challenge.

He said: "When we heard about Jimmy's fundraiser we were very touched. He is a brilliant little boy who has a very generous heart. His family have supported us for many years and have raised thousands of pounds for us. They must be very proud that he is completing this challenge for us and we are very proud of him too. He is a star!"