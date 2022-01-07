Notification Settings

Family seeks answers over Telford man's death after discharge from hospital

By David Tooley

An inquest has been adjourned so hospital mental health professionals can be questioned about why they discharged a Telford man the day before his probable suicide.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford
Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

Shropshire and Telford Coroner John Ellery heard that the body of Stuart Frederick Carline, aged 46, of Roseway, Wellington, was found by a passing walker at the bottom of a cliff, in Nesscliffe on September 26, 2021.

But Mr Carline had been assessed and discharged by the mental health team at Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford, on September 25.

Family members who were at the inquest on Thursday wanted to be able to question staff who made the decision.

"It won't bring Stuart back," said his father, Ian Carline.

"I think we need to do it. Because of Stuart's history we think alarm bells should have been ringing.

"We need to ask the mental health assessors about the basis on which they made their decision."

The inquest was told that a recently received 29-page report concluded that he had been safe to discharge despite Mr Carline's development of suicidal thoughts. He had been watching an episode of Lovejoy on TV.

Coroner John Ellery, sitting at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Thursday, wondered if Mr Carline's death could have been prevented if the assessment had a different outcome.

Mr Ellery, who said that his probable conclusion was one of suicide, said that medical staff at Princess Royal Hospital had referred Mr Carline to the mental health unit.

"We don't need to see the nurses, but we do need to ask those on the mental health side," he added.

Thursday's inquest was adjourned until a date to be fixed, possibly in February or March, for a two or three-hour hearing so that the family can seek answers.

* Whatever you're going through, Samaritans will face it with you. They are here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Call 116 123 for free.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

