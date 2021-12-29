Former journalist determined to walk the length of Route 66 by 2023 for good cause

Former Shropshire Star Racing Editor Bob Williams, from Newport has launched a new appeal to raise money for sepsis treatment and is aiming to virtually walk the 2,274 miles of Route 66

Bob Williams, of Tudor Close, Newport, will aim to complete the walk covering the distance of Route 66 from Chicago to Los Angeles.

It comes after Bob walked the equivalent of Lands' End to John o' Groats and back last year to raise funds for the charity in memory of his late wife Jean, who died from sepsis in December 2018.

Now, the former weekly newspaper editor and racing editor of the Shropshire Star has launched a new appeal for his massive trek.

Route 66 – 'The Mother Road' – stretches approximately 2,400 miles, crosses eight states and three different time zones and would take around three weeks to drive.

Bob, a former chairman of both Newport Cricket Club and Newport Literary Institute, said: “I launched the appeal on December 12 to coincide with the third anniversary of my wife’s death.

"However, I started the walk on November 1. I am now some 450 miles into the trek, having passed through St Louis and crossed the Mississippi into Missouri.

“Next target is Tulsa, although I fear it will take more than 24 hours to reach there, and then it’s on to Oklahoma City."

Last year the two walks totalled almost 1,750 miles, and with a further 500 miles to travel this time he is aiming to complete the walk by the end of next year.

“I estimate that I need to be walking around 50 miles each week, around seven miles every day if I am to reach my target," Bob added.

"There will be times when the weather and unforeseen circumstances mean that target will not be reached, but by clocking up 50 miles most weeks I should have enough in reserve to make it by the end of the year.

“I have many routes around Newport, Gnosall, Forton, Chetwynd and Edgmond which I use regularly, although this time I have adopted slightly different tactics.

"I try to walk around four miles each morning before breakfast. It is still dark, and apart from a few joggers and dog walkers, the roads are very quiet and traffic free.

"By walking early in the morning it also means that on estates I can walk on the roads rather than the pavements with all their dropped kerbs which do take their toll after a while.

“I then have the remainder of the day to add to my pre-breakfast mileage.”

Bob raised more than £3,000 through his trek last year and is hoping to do even better this time.