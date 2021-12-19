Emergency crews put out bedroom fire at Shropshire's mental health acute centre

Around ten firefighters went to Redwoods Centre, in Shrewsbury, late on Saturday night.
The crews from the town wore breathing gear and used water, a specialist camera and a pressure fan to ventilate the smoke from the premises, in Somerby Drive, in Bicton Heath, at about 10.55pm.
No-one was hurt and a duty co-ordinator at Redwoods said: "Everything is okay."
An Operations officer also attended the small bedroom fire. The teams left the scene at about 12.30am.
Earlier the same evening Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service also tackled a chimney fire relating to a log burner at a property, in Bromlow near Minsterley at 9.25pm. A crew from Minsterley used a specialist camera to check for heat spots at the premises before leaving shortly before 10.10pm.
In Edgerley near Oswestry crews also attended a chimney fire which had spread to an external wall shortly before 7.40pm on Saturday.
Crews from Baschurch and Shrewsbury attended along with an operations officer. They left at about 9pm.
In Wellington two crews were called to put out a kitchen fire at a house, in Lawton Farm Way, caused by a grill oven at about 5.25pm. The firefighters left a short time later.