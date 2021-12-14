Theatres open day to be held at Shrewsbury hospital as part of recruitment event

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, is looking for qualified nurses or nursing associates.

It will be held at the Shropshire Education and Conference Centre, which is based at RSH, from 9am.

Previous experience in surgery is beneficial but not essential as training will be provided.

Both full and part time positions are available across both hospital sites.

On the day, there will be an introduction from the senior team; talks, presentations and demonstrations from experienced members of the theatres team; discussions around the training aspect of the role and a Q&A session for people to pose their questions to the panel.

Anyone interested can register their interest by submitting an application, or alternatively email Kirstie.thomas2@nhs.net