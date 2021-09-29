New Shrewsbury health hub could mean taking away 'lifeline' for patients, warn campaigners

Health bosses say the new centre could open in Shrewsbury in autumn 2024 and would cater for a range of health services provided by the NHS, local council, and voluntary organisations under one roof, in a new state-of-the-art building.

In response to a call for people to share their views on the plans, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Defend Our NHS said that while it could provide services more conveniently for some, the "harm caused by downgrading or closing local GP surgeries may be profound".

Under the plans, some GP practices in Shrewsbury, or some of their services, would potentially move into the new building.

Health leaders say it will help GP practices which do not have enough space to expand and meet likely future demand on services.

In response, a statement from Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Defend Our NHS, said: "The likelihood is that there will be winners and losers here.

"For the winners – particularly the people who can reach the hub easily – a community-based centre that brings together a wide range of health and wellbeing services will be a positive change.

"For the biggest losers, the harm caused by downgrading or closing local GP surgeries may be profound.

"For a third layer of local people, there is likely to be more of a ‘pros and cons’ scenario.

"The convenience of attending a hub for e.g. dental services or a CT scan would be counterbalanced by the potential loss of local GP and practice nurse services."

The group also said the public engagement document "lacked detailed information".

"The likelihood is that local services will be lost from some or all of the eight practices involved – and some of those local practices may close completely as GPs and other staff move to the new hub," health campaigners said.

"The extent of these primary care changes is completely unclear from the engagement document."

The group added: "The risk is that the ‘exciting’ service changes that may be supported by many people could be profoundly detrimental to others. For the most vulnerable people in Shrewsbury, loss of access to ‘my GP at my local surgery’ may be about taking away what is – very literally – a lifeline."

The statement is signed by the group's chair Gill George and secretary Councillor Julia Evans.

The new hub could also cater for x-rays, scans, midwives and outpatient clinics from the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, as well as a host of other services.

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group called on people to share their views about the proposals in a 'listening exercise' which ran until Sunday.