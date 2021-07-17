New dentists hopes to accept NHS patients and ease shortage

A new dental practice in Oswestry says it is dedicated to help reduce the massive over-pressure on NHS dental services in the county.

Owen Paterson MP with, from left Alison Neve, Chaitanya and Girisha Kalisetty, Penny Parr and Gemma Brooks

Pearls, in Willow Street, has applied for approval to take in NHS patients alongside its private patients.

Practice principal Chaitanya Kalisetty said there was a desperate shortage in the area.

He has the backing of North Shropshire MP, Owen Paterson, who officially opened the dental practice, had a tour of the complex and even took to the dental chair for a state-of-the-art scan of his teeth.

The MP was also told of the special air filtration system in the practice will help prevent coronavirus and other viruses circulating. Dentists have been banned from carrying out certain procedures during the pandemic.

Mr Kalisetty and the team moved to Oswestry from a practice in Welshpool after it was taken over.

He and his wife, Girisha, also a dentist, live in Gobowen with their family and say they are passionate about helping the community. They say the welcome to the practice from local people had been overwhelming.

Mr Kalisetty is also determined to spread the word about dental wellbeing, especially at a time when many people have not had an appointment for many months.

He said: "Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve been passionate about making people feel good about dental wellbeing. Some people feel uncomfortable about teeth, gums – things like that. It’s usually not what you talk about when you’re out with friends. My goal in Pearls is to make talking and thinking about dental health as normal and inspiring as talking about sport, exercise, clothes or holidays.

"In many ways it’s actually the most important part of what we show each other, with huge implications for our overall health.

"Dental provision has been heavily over- stretched as growing demand outstrips supply of dental services. My key goal is to continue helping to ease that pressure by applying for approval to take in NHS patients too.

"I want to provide dental provision for everyone, regardless of income, and that’s my next step in our journey.

"Without the help of Mr Paterson already we wouldn't be were we are today - open for private patients and waiting for approval to be given so we can take in NHS patients as soon as possible. I hope I will assist in resolving a desperate shortage of NHS dentistry in the area. Nothing is more important in the county than this, and I aim to provide this vital service as soon as possible."

The MP praised the practice for its mission to provide both private and NHS dentistry.

"We need both aspects of dental treatment in the area as there have been a shortage for some considerable time," he said.

