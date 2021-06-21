Restored pedal car to be auctioned for charity

George and Mary Rowbotham said they wanted to give something back to the charity. The fully restored car which is being auctioned to raise money for the Lingen Davies Cancer fund.

The Austin J40 pedal car dates back to the 1950s and has been fully repaired by George Rowbotham, a supporter of the county cancer charity Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, and he is hoping it will raise a ‘record breaking’ sum.

The vehicle is for sale through the online auctioneers Brightwells – and the final sale date is Wednesday.

Mr Rowbotham, from Diddlebury near Craven Arms, said he had always wanted to do something to benefit the charity which funds treatment and cancer services for patients throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

He said his wife Mary has undergone treatment for breast cancer at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and it was just a little way to give something back.

“I used to own a car similar to this but sold it, and I had no idea then how much it was worth. I came across this model through a friend, and it was buried at the back of a garage, under about six-foot of rubbish at the time,” he said.

“My wife has had cancer twice, fortunately she’s fine now, but not many people get through it twice. Mary and I were talking about how we could do something to benefit the charity.

“I approached my friend for the car and said I wanted to make some money with it. I used to work in the car body trade along with a friend Ken Gwillam. Sadly he lost his wife to cancer, and so he wanted to help me with this to do something to help others.

“It’s been a two-month project to restore it, if anything it looks better than it will ever have been before. It’s come out really well and we’re very pleased,” he added.

Mr Rowbotham said he had been given a rough estimate of £3,500 for the car but he is expecting it to go for a ‘record-breaking’ sum.