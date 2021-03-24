The money is being split between Wales Air Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance

After raising £22,109 in 2020, the total amount donated by dedicated staff and generous customers of Charlies Stores now stands at £106,637.

As has become a Christmas tradition for Charlies, £2 was donated from the sale of every real Christmas tree.

This year the total number of trees sold amounted to over 5,300 across all stores.

Three of the stores found themselves to be in particularly fine voice over the festive period, welcoming some special singing visitors to take up residency.

The Coed-y-Dinas store was joined by three penguins, while Queenferry welcomed reindeer and the Shrewsbury store’s yeti delighted customers with their Christmas tunes.

The newest pot of money will be split, with £14,900 going to Wales Air Ambulance and £7,209 to Midlands Air Ambulance.

Worthwhile

Charlies Stores managing director Rebecca Lloyd said: “In these difficult times we’ve been blown away by the generosity of our customers and staff.

"More than ever it felt important for us to raise money for such a worthwhile cause and we’re so grateful for the support.

"Reaching over £100,000 makes me incredibly proud and I want to thank everyone who has donated the much needed funds to the air ambulance over the years.”

Mark Stevens, fundraising manager at Wales Air Ambulance, said: “A huge thank you to all the staff and customers of Charlies Stores for their continued support for our charity; £14,900 is an incredible sum of money, particularly in light of the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“Last December, Wales Air Ambulance became a 24/7 service and to keep our helicopters in the air, we need to raise £8 million a year.

"This donation will help us to serve Wales and save lives, day and night.”

Wales Air Ambulance Charity was launched on St David’s Day in 2001.

From humble beginnings as a one-helicopter service, it has grown into the UK’s largest air ambulance operation with four aircraft at bases in Welshpool, Caernarfon, Llanelli and Cardiff.