Heart failure patients 'becoming invisible to the system' due to Covid

Concerns have been raised about heart failure patients not attending hospital

According to NHS figures, there were 9,915 heart failure patients admitted to the region's six major hospital trusts between January and July 2020, down 24 per cent from 12,965 over the same period in 2019.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has warned that the fall in admissions could mean that thousands of seriously ill patients did not get the care they urgently required.

In Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent there was a 26 per cent fall in admissions to 2,090. In the Black Country and West Birmingham the drop was 24 per cent to 2,225, while Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin saw a 21 per cent fall to 850.

Birmingham and Solihull saw admissions down 22 per cent to 1,925.

The BHF says that some people have not presented themselves at hospital due to a fear of catching Covid, while others do not want to add pressure on the NHS.

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the BHF, said: "The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been an anxious and isolating time for many people living with heart failure.

"We know the health service is working extremely hard to treat all patients, but our analysis suggests some patients may have fallen through the cracks and become invisible to the system.

“Now, as we come out of the pandemic, is the time to focus on resuming and improving care, so people with heart failure are able to have a better quality of life, for longer.

“To achieve this, every level of the health system needs to be joined up and the best possible information shared to improve health outcomes for people with heart failure.

"The pandemic has made people approach care and treatment in a different, often more digital way, and we need to grasp the benefits for patients and the health service alike.

"At the same time, any shift in the way we deliver care must not exacerbate health inequalities.”

Health chiefs across the region, including Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust CEO David Loughton, have warned that people with serious illnesses including cancer may have not been seen by a doctor during the pandemic.

Dr Simon Williams, chair of the British Society for Heart Failure, said: “Early diagnosis and referral to a heart failure specialist can make the difference to a patient’s outcomes and quality of life.

"Whilst it is a burdensome long term condition, it is possible to live well with heart failure given appropriate care.”

The BHF's Heart Helpline operates Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, and can be reached at hearthelpline@bhf.org.uk or on 03003303311.

Dr Ashish Patwala, Consultant Cardiologist and University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust Clinical Lead for Cardiology , said: “At the start of the pandemic we did see a significant reduction in the numbers of people we were treating, which has worried us a great deal. People were putting off going to their GPs and coming into hospital because of fear around Covid-19.

“Generally, heart attacks themselves happen quite suddenly, but the actual thing which causes them to happen, such as a blocked artery, will give warning signs prior to the event, so it’s important to be aware of what these warning signs are – and definitely not to hold back getting things checked out. We would want to continue to urge people not to delay if they feel they need medical help, and that includes during the pandemic.

“All possible precautions are being taken at UHNM to keep patients and staff safe and want people to come to us if they feel they have a problem and to know that they will be safe if they do so.”

Masood Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer for the Black Country and West Birmingham CCGs: “Despite much of our resource being used to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, NHS services have continued to safely see and treat patients with non Covid-19 related illness such as heart failure.

"The way that services have been delivered has been adapted to include remote consultations where possible but those requiring urgent or emergency care have continued to get it.