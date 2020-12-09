Shropshire baby scandal: Families face 'mixed emotions' as initial findings of maternity review to be published

Donna Ockenden who is leading the review

Lawyers representing some of the families say they are eagerly awaiting its publication and that it is a ‘time of mixed emotions’.

Donna Ockenden is leading the investigation into baby deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which is looking into more than 1,800 cases.

The first report comes after a review of a selection of 250 cases of concern, including the original 23 cases which initiated the independent inquiry.

The initial findings will also include essential safety recommendations for the trust.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at the trust, told a board meeting yesterday that it would be "significant for the trust, for the families involved and for our communities".

She said she could not comment further as she hadn't seen the report.

Louise Barnett, chief executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Law firm Irwin Mitchell is representing a number of parents who say they have suffered as a result of failings in maternity care at the trust, stretching back decades.

Experts at the firm have also contributed to the health committee’s maternity safety call for evidence.

Tim Annett, an expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing some of the families, said: “The first-hand stories that we continue to hear from families are deeply concerning.

“Families have waited patiently for the Ockenden review to publish findings.

"Now this is on the horizon it’s a time of mixed emotions for the families.

"On one hand they hope that the review will identify measures needed to improve care and patient trust.

"However, on the other the hand, the findings could well be a stark reminder of the heartbreak and hurt they’ve had to endure.

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

“No doubt many people will have further questions and concerns once more detail is known. It’s vital that families receive the care and support they need to get through this emotional time.

“This report must not be pushed to one side after publication – it’s crucial that the detail is analysed and where possible lessons are learned to improve maternity safety which must remain a focus for the NHS.

“Too often we have seen reviews and investigations in the past make recommendations which then take years to implement.

“We would welcome the opportunity to work with the trust to provide our clients with all the answers they deserve while contributing towards improving maternity safety.”

An investigation was ordered into baby deaths at the trust in 2017 by then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

It followed concerns raised by Rhiannon and Richard Stanton Davies, whose daughter Kate died shortly after birth in 2009, and Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, whose daughter Pippa died shortly after birth in 2016.

It was initially looking at 23 cases although it emerged in July that this had risen to 1,862.

A leaked report into the inquiry last year revealed a catalogue of concerns and that dozens of babies and mothers are thought to have died or been left disabled due to poor care at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Rhiannon and Richard Stanton Davies

West Mercia Police is also investigating alleged failings and whether there are grounds for a criminal case.