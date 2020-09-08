Powys couple take leap for two charities

Ffion Pugh and Mikey Powell have raised £2,400 for the Wales Air Ambulance and Bracken Trust by completing a skydive in Swansea before the Covid-19 outbreak.

The pair, both aged 20, were both apprehensive about jumping from the plane because both of them ‘had not done anything like it before’.

Reflecting on the importance of raising funds for both of the charities, Ffion said: “We decided to choose Wales Air Ambulance because we have had family and friends who have used the lifesaving service, and we live in such a rural part of the country.

"We live in a small part of Mid Wales with the nearest hospital over an hour away, so the air ambulance is a crucial emergency service to this area.

“We chose the Bracken Trust cancer charity because family members and friends are going through treatment.”

Ffion Pugh and Mikey Powell

The duo’s nerves started to kick in when they started to get ready for the skydive but they were still excited about taking the leap.

Speaking of her experience, Ffion said: “As we moved closer to the plane and were getting ready to board, we released that this was actually going to happen and there was no turning back.

Advertising

"After we reached 12,000 feet, the doors opened and all we could see were clouds.

Overwhelming

“As we both sat on the edge of the plane ready to jump the fresh air just hit our faces and we just thought let's enjoy this, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"The instructors we both had were absolutely amazing and explained everything to us.

Advertising

“As we left the plane it was so overwhelming.

"The views as we came out of the clouds were breathtaking and before we knew it, we were landing.”

The couple are delighted to have raised so much money.

Mikey said: “This was an experience neither of us will ever forget.

"Our target of fundraising was to try and just get as much as we could.

"The support from the general public was brilliant and we raised £2,400 which was fantastic, and we thank everyone for the support.”

Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance’s South and Mid Wales fundraising manager, said: “Congratulations to Ffion and Mikey for raising money for both charities.

"It is lovely to hear that they both enjoyed the once in a lifetime opportunity, whilst raising vital funds to help keep our helicopters flying.

"Thank you to Ffion, Mikey and everyone who has supported them in this fundraiser.”