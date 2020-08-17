More than 500 people sign petition calling for new medical centre in Whitchurch

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is warning that if the latest plans for a modern health centre at Pauls Moss, in Whitchurch, are overturned by an appeal through a judicial review then the town potentially faces a future with no GP health centre.

The CCG launched the petition around three weeks ago calling on the objectors to withdraw the application for a judicial review.

The Wrekin Housing Group, in partnership with the NHS and Shropshire Council, has planning permission to retain the existing Pauls Moss building and create a sheltered housing scheme for over 55s with on-site support available.

The group has gifted the land onsite to the NHS so it can build the new health centre.

Redesigned

Under the plans, Pauls Moss will be open to the public who will be able to use an open landscaped area and also go into the refurbished building and visit a café and restaurant.

Paula Fraser, from the Save Pauls Moss group, applied for a judicial review into the process and decisions made.

She says she wants the planning permission to be quashed and suggests the plans should be redesigned to be more sensitive to the area, with more open green space.

Advertising

But health bosses say getting a modern health centre for Whitchurch should be a priority as the two existing practices are working from old residential properties, and when the GPs retire it will be very hard to attract new GPs to work there.

Shropshire CCG says its petition has been backed by more than 540 people.

A spokesperson for the group added: “This does not include any paper petitions which may be in circulation.

“For anyone who would like to take part, please click on the following link surveymonkey.co.uk/r/whitchurchpracticepetition.”

The petition states: "Sign the petition below to show your support for a new modern health centre in Whitchurch, and call for the judicial review blocking plans to be withdrawn.

"GP practices in Whitchurch are currently under threat, however this new health centre will mean retaining a practice in the town as part of the redevelopment of Pauls Moss."