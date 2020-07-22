Delight for Jody Craddock as Wolves legend's son Toby gets all-clear

Toby was diagnosed with leukaemia aged just two-years-old in May 2012 and spent three years on chemotherapy.

The brave 10-year-old was having chemotherapy treatment every single day to fight against the aggressive illness.

He has spent the last five years in remission and has now been discharged from hospital.

My son Toby was diagnosed with leukaemia 8yrs ago and spent 3 yrs on chemo and 5yrs in remission,today he was discharged. I thought hard about posting this because I know how life can bite you on the arse but I wanted to thankyou all for your amazing support through this time.😘 pic.twitter.com/iKHpbprxss — Jody Craddock (@MrJodyCraddock) July 21, 2020

Jody, who hung up his boots in 2013, said: "He has been in remission for five years, so we had to go back to the hospital a couple of times a year for check ups, but he has now had his last appointment.

"It is another milestone we have reached and a chapter that we can now put behind us.

"Toby is great. He likes to play football and you wouldn't know any difference, he is just fantastic.

"The last five years there has always been something in the back of my mind, you know what life can be like at times.

Advertising

"We are a really strong, close-knit family and this doesn't change anything, we appreciate everything and will continue to enjoy every moment of life."

Toby has been discharged from hospital following an eight year battle with leukaemia (Image: @MrJodyCraddock)

Toby is the youngest of Craddock's three sons and has been treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Some proceeds raised from Craddock's Wolves testimonial, attended by more than 9,000 fans at Molineux in 2014, went to the hospital to help revamp its cancer care unit.

Advertising

Craddock, who spent 10 years at Wolves including two separate spells in the Premier League, has thanked fans for their support throughout his son's treatment.

"People have been fantastic. They always have been, and not just Wolves fan. The response has been great.

"I would like to thank all the people who have wished us well and supported him over the last eight years. Although it has been a long time, people always ask how he is.

"It is nice to have a good story and some positive news to share, particularly in these tough times at the moment."

Fellow Wolves heroes and supporters congratulated the family on Twitter.

Ex-Wolves player Colin Taylor, said: "Brilliant news for Toby first and foremost and to you all as a family mate and hope to see you soon."