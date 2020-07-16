Bridgnorth Hospital staff raise more than £100

The urgent care team and minor injury unit staff organised a bring & buy sale on site, raising £117 for the hospital's League of Friends.

Dr Kim Jenson came up with the initial idea to donate clothes and other items no longer required, which were then sold in the hospital among the staff.

Sue Burrows, publicity officer for the League of Friends, highlighted the dedication of staff to go above and beyond their calling.

She said: "We are very fortunate to have such a fantastic hospital and dedicated staff here in Bridgnorth, and are immensely grateful for all the support we get. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this.

"Although the League of Friends cafe is currently closed due to the restrictions of Covid-19, we are keen to recruit volunteers willing to work in the cafe when we are able to reopen."

Anyone wanting to get involved, either by joining as a member of the League of Friends, or would like to take part in the charitable 100+ club raffle, contact bridgnorthlof@gmail.com or 07796076141.