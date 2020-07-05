Shropshire pays tribute to NHS on 72nd birthday

People across the country have thanked the NHS during one of its most challenging years since the service was established on July 5, 1948.

Applause was planned for 5pm on Sunday to celebrate those who have helped get the country through the pandemic, from NHS staff to care workers.

Broadcasters will suspend normal transmissions and people are encouraged to stop what they are doing and join in with their streets or neighbourhoods to applaud key workers across the country.

Bakers Richard Colhoun, Sarah Lewis and Rachel Rouse, along with former mayor Stephen Reynolds, director of corporate services Julia Clarke, and cllrs Amrik Jhawar and Shirley Reynolds, celebrate the success of the Telford NHS bake off at Princess Royal Hospital

Sir Simon Stevens, NHS Chief Executive, said: "This year has been the most challenging in NHS history, with staff displaying extraordinary dedication, skill and compassion to care for the 100,000 patients with Covid-19 who needed specialist hospital treatment and many others besides.

"During this testing time our nurses, doctors, physios, pharmacists and countless more colleagues were sustained by the support of the public, not least through the weekly applause for key workers. No health service, not even the NHS, could have coped alone with this coronavirus pandemic.

"From bus drivers and teachers to care staff and food retailers and, of course, the public who took action to stay at home to stop infection spreading, everyone played their part.

"The NHS’s birthday this year not only offers the opportunity for us to say thank you to the nation, but for us all to come together at 5pm to pause and recognise all the work which has taken place in the last months and say a heartfelt thank you."

Advertising

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry shared a special video on social media

Staff from the specialist hospital shared their love for working for the NHS and thanked fellow colleagues for their hard work during these tough times.

WATCH the video here:

Happy 72nd birthday to the NHS!

Advertising

The Government’s latest figures showed that 44,131 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, and a candlelit vigil was also held on Saturday night to remember them.

West Mercia Police also tweeted their thanks for their fellow key workers as they celebrated the 72nd birthday of the NHS.

Today marks the 72nd birthday of the @NHSUK 🎉🎂

A massive thank you from us to all of our colleagues in the NHS who have been doing an outstanding job during what has been a very challenging year #recognise #reflect #remember pic.twitter.com/nPVK2LYI5h — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) July 5, 2020

The force said: "A massive thank you from us to all of our colleagues in the NHS who have been doing an outstanding job during what has been a very challenging year."

As part of the celebrations, buildings across the country were lit up blue yesterday to commemorate the occasion.

The Eden Project Biomes illuminated blue on Friday evening as part of the NHS birthday celebrations. PA Photo

Iconic landmarks including the London Eye, Royal Albert Hall, Blackpool Tower and Wembley Arch were illuminated in blue, as well as Birmingham Library and the NEC, and Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre.

We'll be lighting up the @LibraryofBham on the evening of Saturday 4 July to remember those lost to the coronavirus pandemic and on Sunday 5 July to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the NHS pic.twitter.com/VmmDyVQz9H — Lord Mayor of Bham (@BrumLordMayor) July 4, 2020

Shrewsbury also marked the occasion in its own special way with a video showing giant projections of clapping hands on the Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, the Market Hall and St Mary’s Church.

It’s all part of the #iClapFor project, started by textile artist, Ian Berry, who first projected an animation of his hands clapping onto a building in London.

Since then it has been used in towns and cities across the UK and world, being projected on the White Cliffs of Dover, Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the Angel of the North, Los Angeles, Colombia and Sao Paulo.

It has now come to Shrewsbury, with the help of projectionist, Andy McKeown. The project is being coordinated by Shrewsbury BID, with the video being posted across the Original Shrewsbury social media platforms.

Today we're celebrating the 72nd birthday of the National Health Service.

British artist Ian Berry's 'Clapping Hands' animation has been projected onto Shrewsbury's buildings and landmarks to show our appreciation for the NHS and its workers (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ymkQM6PldC — Original Shrewsbury (@OriginalShrews) July 5, 2020