Roof on at Severn Hospice’s new centre

Severn Hospice, which cares for families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness, is spending £5 million on a new centre at Bicton Heath.

The charity says the centre will enable it to provide enhanced services for people who need its help but don’t need to stay in wards.

Principal contractor AM Griffiths & Son have put the roof in place, meaning the building can be sealed from the weather and the internal fixings can start, targeting an opening to patients later this year.

The hospice cares for four out of five patients at home and the new building will be home to therapy suites, treatment rooms, visitor facilities and rehabilitation services for them, as well as a learning resource for hospice staff and other healthcare professionals.

Hospice director of care Becky Richardson said: “Being able to care for people in their homes, as well as on our wards when they’re needed, is the future of hospice care and we’re so pleased to be able to do this for our community.

“As fast as the building work is progressing, we’re all champing at the bit to get inside and start putting the heart into the new centre.”

Overall, the hospice says it is caring for more people, for longer, and with a greater range of conditions and more complex needs.

As well as expanding its site and services at Shrewsbury, it is enhancing its facilities at Telford too.

Work has started at Apley Castle, Telford, to extend the building, enhancing visitor and communal spaces, and allow a larger therapy area for day patients.

The investment at Shrewsbury is the hospice’s largest single investment since opening the Telford hospice in 2008.

The charity has used pre-donated funds, grants and legacy windfalls to underwrite the investment.