Marathon mother to run again for Severn Hospice

Sharon Evans, from Bridgnorth, struggled to complete the 2013 marathon due to injury and only made it across the finishing line thanks to the support of bystanders and her family.

But when her 20-year-old son, Jordan, asked her if she would run this year’s marathon, which takes place on April 26, she didn’t hesitate.

She is doing it to raise money for Severn Hospice because she has experienced the care and support it offers both personally and professionally.

Sharon, who is a sister with the Hospice at Home team, said: “Severn Hospice has helped our family and friends’ families both in their own home and in the hospice, supporting, caring and giving advice when it was most needed and I wanted to be able to raise some money to help other families have this support.”

Over the past few months, Sharon has held several fundraising events including an afternoon tea which raised more than £900, a bottle raffle and tombola and a bucket collection in a local supermarket.

She has also organised a raffle where the top prize is a 32” television.

Determined

The 47-year-old can regularly be seen pounding the pavements of Bridgnorth after she finishes work.

“It has been hard fitting it all in,” she said. “And with the bad weather we have had, it has made it even harder. But I am determined to do it.

“I was injured before I ran the 2013 marathon, but I persevered. I hit the mental wall with six miles to go but thanks to the crowds along the route, I sprinted down The Mall and crossed the finishing line.

“Last time I did it in 4:59:59 so I want to beat that - if I can do it in four-and-a-half hours I will be very happy.

“I think I will be a long way behind Jordan, but I will hopefully be soaking up the atmosphere and having our family on the streets of London cheering us on.

“I believe it’s about having that dream, believing in yourself and then being able to achieve that dream, so I will be trying to break the marathon up into small chunks and thinking of the people I will be helping when I am running.”

Last year fundraisers taking on the London Marathon raised £50,000 for Severn Hospice.

To donate visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/shazevans40