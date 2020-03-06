Inspector praises 'outstanding' Shrewsbury medical practice

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspected Belvidere Medical Practice in January and gave it the highest possible rating.

A report that was published this week said the practice protects patients from harm, understand the needs of its population and that staff feel valued in their work.

It also notes that patients are highly satisfied with the service they receive and that the practice is managed to a high-quality.

Under the CQC’s programme of inspections, all England’s GP practices are given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The report is one of two GPs in the central CQC area to be rated 'outstanding' recently.

Fownhope Medical Centre in Hereford was also given the top rating.

Janet Williamson, deputy chief inspector of general practice and dentistry in CQC’s Central region said: “People deserve to receive good care that meets their individual needs from staff who are compassionate when they use GP services.

“It is clear these GP practices are providing an exemplary service to the people living in the areas they serve.

“The hard work of the staff who work at these services is making a real difference to patients. This is why we have found these practices to be outstanding.”

The report suggests that the Shrewsbury service now reviews the security of consultation rooms, ensure all staff complete essential training and formalise who team meetings to share learning.