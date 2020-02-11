Alcohol-related hospital admissions in Shropshire rise by almost 50 per cent in six years

The data shows that 12,715 people were admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford in 2018/19 because of alcohol – up from 8,539 in 2012/13.

Experts have warned that the problem with alcohol in this country is a "ticking time bomb about to explode".

In 2018/19, about 146,790 people were admitted to hospital in the West Midlands where the primary reason or a secondary diagnosis was linked to alcohol, according to figures from Public Health England.

It was 13 per cent more than the previous year and 35 per cent more than in 2012/13.

Conditions for hospital admission due to alcohol include cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, alcohol poisoning and alcoholic liver disease.

Alcohol addiction treatment experts at UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) say the issues need to be addressed by the Government.

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at UKAT, said: "The problem with alcohol in this country is a ticking time bomb about to explode.

"NHS hospitals in particular across the West Midlands are crippling under pressures directly attributable to the misuse of alcohol; a drug that is so socially accepted yet so incredibly dangerous.

Urgency

“People here are seemingly struggling with their alcohol consumption; drinking so much alcohol that it is leading to hospitalisation and the diagnosis of further, debilitating conditions, yet the Government continues to have their heads buried in the sand.

“The question is, why do we still not have an alcohol-specific strategy, as promised back in 2018?

"It is a huge problem and one that needs to be immediately addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Across the West Midlands the number of men greatly outweighed the number of women admitted in 2018/19 due to alcohol, which is a trend that has stayed the same over the last six years.

About 94,720 men were admitted in 2018/19, compared to about 52,070 women.

In November, data from Public Health England estimated the number of people in Telford and Wrekin classed as alcohol-dependent and in need of specialist treatment was 1,953 in 2017/18, which had risen from 1,878 in 2010.

In Shropshire the number fell to 2,813 in 2017/18 from 2,826 in 2010.

UKAT voiced its concerns saying there had been a 30 per cent closure rate of rehab facilities available to treat them in the West Midlands.

For help, advice and local alcohol support services, visit ukat.co.uk/alcohol/v7