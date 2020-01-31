Two Shropshire healthcare workers hailed by NSPCC

Lorraine Vine, a school nurse, and Jane Chapman, a health visitor, received elephant practitioner awards in recognition of their work to help roll out an innovative tool called Graded Care Profile 2 (GCP2), which is used to support children suffering from neglect

The duo, who both work within the public health 0-19 nursing service run by Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, received their awards at a Neglect Conference being run in Shrewsbury by the NSPCC and Shropshire Council.

They have used the assessment tool to illustrate the child’s daily lived experience to identify neglect and to implement support strategies.

Lorraine said: “We were both delighted to receive this award. In accepting it, we want to acknowledge the support we have had from the wider public health nursing team.

“It really is a great team, and working together it has enabled us to undertake and complete this work, which expedited levels of concern.”

Jane added: “I feel proud to have received this award, particularly because it highlights dedication to the welfare of children and that's something that I have strived to identify in my work.

"I know all of the public health nursing team would say the same thing. I am proud to be a part of this team.”

Adapted by the NSPCC, the Graded Care Profile 2 Tool helps professionals spot the signs of child neglect and rate the severity of neglect in a traffic light colour system.

Neglect is one of the most dangerous forms of abuse, and can have serious and long-lasting effects for children and their families; it is also one of the most common reason for calls to the NSPCC.

Nationally there were 20,024 child cruelty and neglect offences recorded by police in 2018/19, which has more than doubled since 2013/14 when there were 9,518 crimes of this nature.

Sam Kyriacou, NSPCC implementation manager of the GCP2, said: “Lorraine and Jane have been presented with ‘best practice awards’ as recognition of their outstanding enthusiasm and motivation in demonstrating the effectiveness of the Graded Care Profile 2 tool in Shropshire.

“They have gone above and beyond to better recognise and respond to neglect locally.

“We wish them the best of luck in receiving an award and for continuing his work to help children and families affected by neglect.”

Adults concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline seven days a week on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk