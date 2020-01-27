Successful start sees Shropshire autism service expand

The service was launched by clinical psychologist Dr Lisa Williams after she identified a gap in service provision for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and wanted to do more to ensure timely and high quality diagnostic assessments.

She said: “We are seeing a steady increase in referrals and not just from Shropshire families.

“We don’t want to develop a waiting list so will be taking on more clinicians to meet demand.”

Lisa said setting up the business has been quite a challenge, making the mental shift from being an employee and clinician in the NHS where she had limited decision-making power to having a full say.

“I have also gone from having absolutely no knowledge of running a business to having to run a business – it’s been quite a learning curve,” she added.

“But the rewards of giving a diagnosis to a child who has been struggling for years completely justifies my faith in starting the business.

“Sitting down with parents and being able to tell them that we see the difficulties they see, and they do not have to fight anymore to get their concerns heard, is the best feeling ever. Then seeing the difference that diagnosis makes to the child’s life and well-being. It’s a privilege to be in a position to be able to do this.

“Looking ahead, the plan is to develop the business so we can help as many families as we can. All children, in all areas, should be able to access a high-quality and reliable diagnostic assessment, but this is not always available and the cost of this to the family is huge.

“The sad fact is many children are having to wait several months or even years for a diagnostic assessment. At Shropshire Autism Service we believe this isn’t right and there needs to be a swifter resolution.”