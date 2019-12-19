Pupils spread festive cheer at Wellington care home

Thirty children from St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Wellington paid a surprise visit to Farcroft residential home on North Road.

The youngsters burst into song and entertained residents for more than 20 minutes as they performed a range of Christmas songs and hymns.

Care home manager Karen McPherson said it was an absolute delight to welcome the children, teachers, parents and Telford & Wrekin Mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds to the home for the festive occasion.

“The concert went down an absolute storm with the residents,” she said.

“The children were so wonderful and had clearly all been practising very hard for the performance.

"We would like to thank them and their teachers for taking time out of their busy school day to come and visit us.

“It’s certainly been the highlight of our Christmas so far.”

Staff and residents at Farcroft, which is run by Shropshire’s largest independent care organisation Coverage Care Services, have established strong links with the primary school over recent years.

Pupils visit the home on a regular basis to take part in activities with the older people as part of the home’s intergenerational programme of events.

Karen added: “Providing time for our residents to do activities with the children has benefits for everyone involved.

“The children love showing residents what they can do and they bring so much fun into the home. You can tell the residents love spending time with the children as they are always full of smiles.”

Coverage Care operates 14 care homes across the county in Shrewsbury, Telford, Whitchurch, Oswestry, Newport, Wellington, Bridgnorth and Bishop's Castle.

All homes are rated as either ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ in the national rating system.

For further information about Coverage Care Services and its homes visit coveragecareservices.co.uk