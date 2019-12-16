Bridgnorth care agency in special measures after complaints of 'rough' handling

Shropshire, Crewe was graded inadequate in all five areas inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September having registered only six months prior.

The agency, based in Faraday Business Park, has received complaints of a staff member sleeping on duty, missed calls, poor care and allegations of abuse and 'rough' handling.

The CQC inspector found staff at the agency, which said it specialised in end of life care, had not received training or support to deliver appropriate care to people at the end of their life or were able to identify risks to patient's safety.

The report states there were eight people receiving a service at the time of the inspection according to the provider, but that "later evidence suggested there were more". It also states recruitment files for staff were incomplete, illegible or inaccurate.

Staff had not been trained to administer medicine or deal with certain medical conditions and one staff member told the CQC they had received no induction and gone straight out to support people.

The CQC also said the agency's complaints procedure was "generic" and "not accessible to people".

The report concludes: "The service was not well led or managed. Information required to ensure the safe operation of the service was not available.

"The provider did not send us all of the required information in a timely manner following the inspection. Essential information was missing, inaccurate or illegible on the day of the inspection.

"Staff did not feel they were well supported or managed. They advised us that team meetings never took place. One staff member told us that staff communication was actively discouraged."

The agency was registered in March and the inspection was conducted after concerns were raised by a local authority quality assurance team.

It will be inspected again within six months and, if it has not improved, the CQC will prevent it from providing services.