Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital to get new cancer screening machine

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, is one of 78 trusts which has shared the funding.

The new machines will improve screening and early diagnosis of cancer, and are part of the government’s commitment to ensure 55,000 more people survive cancer each year.

Last month the Prime Minister announced the extra £200 million in funding for new cancer screening equipment.

The trusts will receive funding over the next two years to replace, refurbish and upgrade CT and MRI scanners – bringing in alternatives with lower radiation levels – and breast screening imaging and assessment equipment.

Replacing and upgrading machines is expected to improve efficiency by making them easier to use, being quicker to scan and construct images and reducing the need to re-scan.

The new equipment also brings new capability, with many machines enabled for artificial intelligence so the NHS is ready for the challenges of the future.

Craig Macbeth, director of finance and planning and deputy chief executive at RJAH, said: “We welcome the announcement of this new funding, as it will enable us to accelerate our programme of replacement for diagnostic equipment.

“We have been calling for support with this for some time, so it’s great to hear these additional funds have now been made available. Capital has been constrained across the NHS for a number of years, so this development is great news for our patients.”

Each trust has been allocated funding for new machines based on an assessment of local infrastructure and local population need.

They will all contribute to the NHS Long Term Plan’s goal of catching three-quarters of all cancers earlier when they are easier to treat.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "This new state-of-the-art equipment for 78 trusts across England will ensure doctors and clinicians can help even more people survive a cancer diagnosis and stop the disease as early as possible.

"It’s mission critical that the technology our NHS uses to prevent and diagnose cancer is brought into the 21st century.

"We have backed the roll-out of these new machines with £200 million in funding, as part of our long term plan, backed by an extra £33.9 billion a year."

Cally Palmer, national cancer director at NHS England, said: "Cancer survival is at a record high thanks to better prevention, earlier diagnosis and world-leading treatments in the NHS.

"This major investment in the best modern scanning technology will benefit patients in every part of England, helping us to achieve the NHS Long Term Plan’s ambitions of catching tens of thousands more cancers earlier when they are easier to treat, saving 55,000 more lives every year."