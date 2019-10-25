Free pilates class set up for Telford cancer sufferers

The free classes, which will take place at Meeting Point House in Southwater, Telford, aim to help people with cancer enjoy exercise. The mat-based class will help participants improve their posture, mobility and wellbeing.

Guests can come along to any session, no experience needed, and enjoy the class with people who know what they are going through.

Pilates teacher, Angela Creighton, said: “I am pleased to be able to offer Pilates classes to cancer patients and survivors. It is a great discipline that can build muscular strength, improve physical function and reduce fatigue, as well as having great wellbeing benefits.”

Sara Bennett, who runs a local cancer support group called the ‘Jayne Sargent Foundation’ said: “We would like to develop more services to help people in Telford with cancer and are delighted to have the support of Angela in offering free Pilates classes as we look for more ways to live well with cancer.

“We welcome anyone to come along to the free class and just ask you to check with your nurse or consultant first.”

The Jayne Sargent Foundation is a charity based in Telford offering a cancer support group and therapist service at Meeting Point House.

The classes started on Tuesday and will run every Tuesday afternoon from 4.15pm to 5pm all all equipment is provided at Meeting Point House. Contact Angela at 01952 292268 for more information or simply turn up.