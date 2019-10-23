Future Fit: Prime Minister to raise hospital concerns with Health Secretary - with video

Boris Johnson made the comments during Prime Minister's Questions today, when he responded to a call from Telford Ms Allan.

She had asked the Prime Minister to reverse the health secretary's decision on Future Fit, which will see Royal Shrewsbury Hospital become the county's only full A&E.

It will also take over consultant-led women and children's services from Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Prime Minister's Questions: 23 October 2019

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Allan said: "Telford needs its A&E and its women and children's centre.

"It is a town that will have a population of 200,000 people within the next ten years.

"It is a new town, a former mining town, with pockets of deprivation and poor health outcomes and while funding is being pumped into the affluent county town of Shrewsbury some 20 miles away, Telford is losing vital services.

"Will my right honourable friend reverse the decision of the Health Secretary to approve this plan and will he urge him to listen to the needs and concerns of my constituents and representatives of the local area?"

In response Mr Johnson said that the proposals would see Telford retain its A&E, in the form of an 'A&E local', but also agreed to raise the concerns with Mr Hancock.

Mr Johnson said: "As a first step the Health Secretary has called on A&E at Princess Royal to stay open as an 'A&E local' but has asked the NHS to come forward with further proposals for better health care in Telford but I will certainly be taking up her further points with him."