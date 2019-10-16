Menu

Shropshire hospital trust developing new committee to improve patient experience

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Health | Published:

A trust that runs Shropshire’s two main hospitals is developing a new committee to improve experience for patients – regardless of their background.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, is looking for members of the public to join staff from the trust on its new equality, diversity and inclusivity sub-committee.

Ruth Smith, lead for patient experience at SaTH, said: “We want to make sure everyone at SaTH has a great patient experience, regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marriage or civil partnership status, or pregnancy or maternity. We’re therefore looking for people who would like to help us to improve the patient experience for individuals within these ‘protected characteristics’.

“As a member of the equality, diversity and inclusivity sub-committee, you would work with us to identify health inequalities and help us to develop action plans to tackle and resolve such issues.”

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Thursday, October 24.

For further information, or for an application form, contact the patient experience team by calling 01743 261000, and dialing extension 3032 or 2503.

Alternatively, email sath.patientexperience@nhs.net for more details.

