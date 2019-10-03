Telford branch of bereavement charity cuts back services after grant request turned down

Cruse Bereavement Care is looking for businesses and individuals to help financially support the charity after receiving the news from Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group.

The charity says it will have to significantly reduce its services for bereaved adults and will not be able to take on new adult referrals from the Telford and Wrekin area for the foreseeable future.

It will continue to support children and young people and offer some support to those currently on the waiting list.

Last year, Cruse Telford and Wrekin gave one-to-one bereavement support to about 220 people, and around 38 people are currently being supported by the service.

It costs about £150 to give individuals six sessions of bereavement support.

In the past the charity has received grant funding from the local clinical commissioning group.

Charity bosses are now appealing for firms and individuals to help financially support the service to allow the support for adults to continue in Telford and Wrekin.

Roger Skelhorn, chairman of Cruse Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin, said: "I deeply regret the loss of the service provided by Cruse in Telford and Wrekin.

"We are a highly skilled team of volunteers who support bereaved people, really putting them first.

"If we can secure more funding, we would look to return to providing our excellent service across the area."

Dave Evans, accountable officer of Telford & Wrekin CCG, said the group was not able to respond to the recent funding request due to 'financial constraints and increasing demands on local NHS services'

Investment

He said: “In past years we have been pleased to provide grant funding on a non-recurrent basis, but we are no longer in a position to afford this.

“We need to ensure that every investment we make allows us to continue to deliver key NHS services and provide the best possible healthcare for our patients.

“We would like to recognise the work that has been undertaken by Cruse Bereavement Care and would like to take this opportunity to thank volunteers and staff for their contribution.”

The CCG says patients who need psychological support after a bereavement will be able to continue to receive a service through the Telford Wellbeing Service provided by Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

More information is available at telfordwellbeingservice.mpft.nhs.uk

Cruse Telford and Wrekin is part of the national charity, Cruse Bereavement Care – the largest bereavement charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It supports adults, children and young people when a loved one dies.

Cruse offers face-to-face, telephone, email and website support.

It has a free phone national helpline and local services, and a website – hopeagain.org.uk – specifically for children and young people.

Its services are provided by a network of 5,000 trained volunteers and are confidential and free.

Cruse also provides training and consultancy for external organisations and for those who may encounter bereaved people in the course of their work.

The national helpline is open on weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm and until 8pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Anyone who needs help can call 0808 808 1677.