New garden for spinal injury patients opens at Shropshire hospital

Horatio’s Garden is open to patients and their family and friends at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries.

It is the fourth garden to be opened by the charity, which wants to establish a Horatio’s Garden at each of the 11 spinal centres across the UK.

The gardens were the idea of 17-year-old Horatio Chapple after he did work experience at the centre in Salisbury. Tragically he was killed on an expedition, mauled by a polar bear. His parents continued with his idea as his legacy.

His mother, founder and Chair of Trustees, Dr Olivia Chapple, said she was happy to see patients, their families and friends enjoying the space in the garden at the hospital near Oswestry.

She said Read Construction and Butler Landscapes, had worked incredibly hard in all winds and weathers to bring the garden to life.

Dr Olivia Chapple with staff and volunteeers

“I am grateful too to architect Andrew Wells, who designed the beautiful garden room and said that it was lovely to see the room flourishing as the social hub of the garden already,” she said.

She praised Head Gardener Imogen Jackson, assistant Brian Kilty and all the charity’s volunteers, who have dedicated all their efforts to patients and the garden since it was completed.

She also read a special message from the charity’s Royal Patron, HRH Princess Eugenie, who congratulated Horatio’s Garden on its latest achievement.

The garden was designed by award-winning garden designer and Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time panellist, Bunny Guinness, who attended the opening.

She said she created the original designs in collaboration with patients, families, and NHS staff and said it was wonderful to see the space being treasured by so many.

At the opening, a special song, written by one of the patients, was sung to thank the charity. The garden was funded entirely by donations, including grants from he League of Friends, the National Garden Scheme and the Shropshire Freemasons

Gathering for speeches in the garden

Guest of honour, Sir Algernon Heber-Percy, patron of Horatio’s Garden Oswestry said he had never known such a warm and generous response to an appeal and hoped it would continue for generations to come.

Now that the garden is open, patients and their loved ones are welcome to visit whenever they wish.

The design features a children’s play area and numerous cosy corners where families and friends can simply while away the hours in each other’s familiar company.

Patients will also have the opportunity to take part in the charity’s gentle garden and art therapy sessions, whilst everyone can join in with the seasonal events that Horatio’s Garden will hold in the space throughout the year

If you would like to donate to Horatio’s Garden Oswestry, visit horatiosgarden.org.uk/donate/

If you would like To volunteer in Horatio’s Garden Oswestry, email info@horatiosgarden.org.uk or call 01722 326834.