Shropshire hospitals team one of best for delivering value

The procurement team at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has been ranked fifth out of 133 acute trusts across the country.

The Procurement League Table ranks NHS trusts for their efficiency in buying goods and services.

The procurement team at SaTH were also named finalists at the Health Service Journal’s Value Awards 2019, in the category of financial or procurement initiative of the year.

Proud

This category recognises excellent use of resources and also seeks out examples of demonstrable improvement in outcomes.

The team was shortlisted for making savings of £1.8 million in the 2017/18 financial year using ‘lean methodology’ from the trust’s transforming care production system – created as part of the partnership with the Virginia Mason Institute in Seattle.

Paula Davies, who is the head of procurement at SaTH, said: “I am extremely proud of the team and commend the hard work they put in to ensuring we offer best value for money for the products and services we procure.”

Paula Clark, interim chief executive at SaTH, added: “Our ranking means we are delivering value for money for our patients and tax payers, which is great news.

“The procurement team are amongst our vital back office teams, so it’s good to know there’s a whole well-oiled operation behind us. Well done to the team.”