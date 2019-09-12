Carl Ikeme at Molineux fundraiser for Race Against Blood Cancer

The dinner was hosted by presenter Lynsey Hooper, who introduced charity supporter and former goalkeeper Ikeme.

The Birmingham-born Nigerian stopper, who was diagnosed with Leukaemia in 2017, talked about his work with Race Against Blood Cancer and his own illness.

Ex- Rochdale footballer Joe Thompson, who was also diagnosed with blood cancer, was among the 200 guests who attended the event to show support for the charity.

MP for Wolverhampton South West Eleanor Smith presented awards the charity's inaugural supporters, which celebrated individuals and companies for their help.

Organiser and general manager of the charity, Julie Child, said: "We wanted to raise money and awareness and also thank our supporters for all their support."

Following the ceremony, attendees tucked into a three-course meal before an auction was held to raise additional funds for the charity.

More than £5,000 was raised on the night.

The charity was founded by a group of friends from Telford with the goal of giving every patient an equal chance of finding a donor match.

Julie added: "We're looking for more people to register as donors and an increase the diversity of those who register.

"There are around 2,000 people in the UK looking for donors and those who are white are four times more likely to find a match than other ethnicities."

Continuing his work for the charity, Carl Ikeme announced at the event he would be embarking on a 562 mile bike ride to raise more funds for the charity.

Carl will take on this extraordinary challenge in Spring 2020.