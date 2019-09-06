Prostate cancer testing at Telford event

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council will be joining forces with Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group to host the evening, which will take place on October 28 between 5pm and 8pm.

The PSA tests check for levels of prostate specific antigen protein in the blood. High levels can mean that something is wrong.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one in eight being diagnosed in their lifetime.

At a recent event at Oakengates, a total of 303 men attended and 25 of them tested positive for high PSA levels. Another 14 men were flagged up as ‘amber’, which meant that they were directed to their GP for further investigation.

When detected early, the survival rate is close to 100 per cent after five years, however if detected late it drops to 28 per cent. The PSA test is the best way to detect prostate cancer early.

Dennis Briggs, chairman of Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group, said: "The shocking statistics from their last event just goes to show how incredibly important it is for men to attend.

"Sparing an evening could quite literally save a life."

The evening will take place at Turreff Hall in Donnington.