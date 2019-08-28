Telford MP welcomes PM’s £25m hospice boost

Hospices and palliative care services in England support around 200,000 people at the end of their lives.

This funding is in addition to the announcement in June to increase the children’s hospice grant from £12m to £25m.

The £25m cash boost for hospices is also in addition to significant investment and activity set out in the NHS Long Term Plan, including £4.5 billion of new investment in primary and community care which will help to provide greater support for those with the greatest need, including people at the end of life.

In response to the news, Mr Pritchard said: “This is welcome news for hospices and patients in Shropshire.

“Whether it is provided by a hospice or the NHS, everyone should have access to high quality end of life care where and when they need it.”

“Our local hospices offer care and comfort for people at the end of their lives.

“It is right that the government is giving them the support and stability they need to keep delivering these vital services.”