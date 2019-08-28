Churchgoers donate gifts to Telford mothers and newborns

The gift-wrapped donations, which included baby baths, baby clothes, nappies and toiletries, were delivered to midwives at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford this week to be given to new mums in need of a little extra support.

Samantha Fessal, who attends the Telford Central Seventh Day Adventist Church which organised the collection, said it was their way of teaching their own children about kindness and helping others.

Samantha was joined by Christine Leenhoueers, Eva Dodo and Tashell Mitcham and their children, to make the very special delivery to Rachel Downes, PRH Delivery Suite Ward Manager at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH.

Samantha said: “People have been kindly donating since July last year. We wanted to do this because we want to teach our children to be kind, following Jesus’s example that we need to think of others and also that there are less fortunate people in the world.”

Rachel said: “This donation is absolutely fantastic, and very much appreciated. The gifts will be given to our community midwives who will be able to pass them on to our mums who may need the extra support.”