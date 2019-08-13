Public health probe after wedding party taken ill following Telford hotel ceremony

Most of the party of 56 people at the ceremony at Buckatree Hall Hotel, including the bride and groom, later complained of sickness and cramps.

Public Health England West Midlands (PHE) has since launched an investigation to find out what caused “gastroenteritis” among guests on August 7. It said about 30 have complained of symptoms and that its experts were working with environmental health colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council following reports of a stomach bug affecting a number of people within 48 hours of visiting the hotel near Wellington.

A member of the wedding party, who does not want to be named, claimed that 10 guests went to hospital, but PHE said it was unaware of hospital figures.

The relative said: “We went to a wedding at Buckatree Hotel on Wednesday as a family of four. Then myself, my husband and our son started being ill on Friday morning.

Buckatree Hall Hotel

“Most of the 56 people at the wedding have been poorly. Of those 10 were taken to hospital. Of those who went to hospital one person was admitted due to underlying health conditions.

“The bride and groom and four of their five children were also poorly.

“Environmental health has asked everyone what they ate to try and clarify what has happened.”

Dr Nic Coetzee, PHE health protection team consultant, said: “We are working closely with environmental health colleagues at Telford and Wrekin Council to investigate cases of gastroenteritis among wedding party guests who visited the hotel last week. Environmental health colleagues have visited the establishment to check food preparation, handling and storage procedures, and have spoken to the guests to determine what food was consumed. We have taken samples from some of those who have been ill and are waiting for test results.

“Further investigations are ongoing to identify the bug responsible for illness. At the moment it is too early to say whether the illness was caused by norovirus or from food poisoning.”

PHE said there were no reports of sickness from any other party eating at the venue on the same day and it has had no further reports on subsequent days.

The hotel has been contacted by the Shropshire Star.